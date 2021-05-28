North Dakotans expected to hit the road, airports for holiday weekend

“They’re ready to travel,” he said. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand. I think we’re going to see that throughout the summer.”

Some families are choosing to splurge, according to AAA.

“It looks like people are going to be traveling further,” AAA North Dakota spokesman Gene LaDoucer said. “They are going to be taking advantage of higher levels of amenities because they haven’t spent on vacations in a while. We are seeing people upgrading their hotel rooms and upgrading the resorts they’re staying in.”

AAA estimates 56% more Midwesterners will travel this Memorial Day compared to last year. Although plane travel is up considerably, the majority of travelers are expected to take trips by car.

They will pay significantly more at the pump than they would have last year as the demand for gasoline returns. Oil prices have reached pre-pandemic levels after collapsing dramatically in spring 2020.

Statewide, gasoline was selling for an average of $2.84 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA. It was 5 cents per gallon higher in Bismarck. A year ago this weekend, the fuel was more than a dollar per gallon cheaper.