North Dakota Women's Network names Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director Woman of the Year

The North Dakota Women's Network has named Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch as its 2021 Woman of the Year.

A virtual celebration will be held Oct. 29 for Moch, who has had a lead role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic in the Bismarck area.

As public health director, Moch also has worked on health issues such as addiction, behavioral health and homelessness.

Those efforts have led to Bismarck-Mandan-area emergency responders now carrying Naloxone for reversing opioid overdoses, and a steering committee developing a plan that identified gaps in the community for underserved populations.

Moch also was key in the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, formed to steam the spread of the coronavirus last year.

She is board-certified in medical practical management and is a fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives, the highest level of distinction in the medical practice management field.

