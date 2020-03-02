North Dakota travelers caught along southern border in confusion over court ruling on migrants

A decision by U.S. authorities to close a border crossing between Texas and Mexico in the wake of a federal court ruling last week gave a group of North Dakotans a small sense of the confusion some migrants had told them about experiencing when trying to enter the United States.
A group of nine North Dakotans and two Minnesotans spent the week learning about immigration along the southern border. After speaking with migrants at shelters last Friday and then eating dinner in Juarez, Mexico, the group attempted to cross back into El Paso, Texas. Group members needed to catch a plane to return home the next day.
Their hotel in El Paso wasn’t far from the border crossing at the Paso del Norte Bridge between the two countries, so they opted to make the journey on foot. El Paso and Juarez are side by side, separated by the Rio Grande River.
“There were a lot of people trying to get across the border,” Bismarck resident Don Morrison recalled on Monday. “When we got to the border on the Mexican side, they weren’t going to let anybody else through.”
Karen Ehrens, also of Bismarck, said people in the crowd suggested that the group ought to try anyway. As Americans with U.S. passports, they might have better luck than others.
As group members weighed their options, officials put up yellow tape across the entry.
“It was an official, visible sign that the border was closed,” Ehrens said.
The group, at the time, didn’t understand why.
“It’s like what happens for the migrants -- there’s no information,” Morrison said. “We didn’t know what to do.”
They later learned through news reports that officials feared “there was going to be a run on the border” following a court ruling earlier Friday, he said.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California sided against the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires Latin American migrants from various countries seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico while their cases are pending. The court ultimately stayed its decision later that night, allowing the policy to remain as the administration appeals the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Amid the legal back-and-forth, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stepped in at the bridge, which is one of the main border crossings between El Paso and Juarez.
“CBP stopped traffic at Paso Del Norte bridge at 7:20 p.m. Friday preventing the ability for a group of migrants to illegally and forcefully surge through the port of entry,” the agency said in a tweet from its West Texas region Twitter account. “Safety of travelers, facilities and employees paramount. PDN will remain closed overnight. Other ports open.”
Meanwhile, members of the group from North Dakota pulled out their phones and started navigating, trying to find another way across the border.
They walked to another bridge crossing, but it did not allow pedestrian traffic.
Nearly 4 miles from the Paso del Norte Bridge, they finally found a crossing they could use, waited in line, “and then, of course, we had to walk all the way back” to where they were spending the night, Morrison said.
“I couldn’t help but think of the women we had just spoken with earlier in the day who made much longer journeys with a child in tow, probably not with the same sturdy footwear that we have, with probably very little resources in their pockets, traveling day and night and being in a very vulnerable situation,” Ehrens said.
The “Remain in Mexico” policy was among the topics the group learned about during other parts of the trip, which was organized by the West Fargo-based nonprofit Abriendo Fronteras -- Opening Borders. Among the residents who participated were several North Dakota lawmakers.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued the policy in January 2019, formally calling it the “Migration Protection Protocols.”
"The MPP will provide a safer and more orderly process that will discourage individuals from attempting illegal entry and making false claims to stay in the U.S., and allow more resources to be dedicated to individuals who legitimately qualify for asylum," the department says on its website.
Since the policy took effect, the United States has turned back about 60,000 migrants seeking asylum at the border.
“A common theme that we heard from the women with whom we met was fleeing from violence,” Ehrens said, adding that some sought to enter the United States to escape dangers posed by gangs in their home countries or domestic violence situations.
At one point, the group met with an attorney working on migrants’ asylum cases. The lawyer said immigration-related regulations tend to change quickly, keeping migrants in the dark, Morrison recalled.
“They know they will have a court date at some point,” he said. “But there’s an awful lot of confusion.”
