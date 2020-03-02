North Dakota travelers caught along southern border in confusion over court ruling on migrants

Meanwhile, members of the group from North Dakota pulled out their phones and started navigating, trying to find another way across the border.

They walked to another bridge crossing, but it did not allow pedestrian traffic.

Nearly 4 miles from the Paso del Norte Bridge, they finally found a crossing they could use, waited in line, “and then, of course, we had to walk all the way back” to where they were spending the night, Morrison said.

“I couldn’t help but think of the women we had just spoken with earlier in the day who made much longer journeys with a child in tow, probably not with the same sturdy footwear that we have, with probably very little resources in their pockets, traveling day and night and being in a very vulnerable situation,” Ehrens said.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy was among the topics the group learned about during other parts of the trip, which was organized by the West Fargo-based nonprofit Abriendo Fronteras -- Opening Borders. Among the residents who participated were several North Dakota lawmakers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued the policy in January 2019, formally calling it the “Migration Protection Protocols.”