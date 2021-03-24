North Dakota Supreme Court upholds dismissal of salon suit

A district judge was correct to dismiss as moot a civil challenge of Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive orders that shut down cosmetology businesses for 1 ½ months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Justices did not immediately rule in a related criminal case.

Kari Riggin as an independent contractor operates an in-house salon at Somerset Court in Minot. She and the assisted living facility argued that the orders were beyond Burgum’s authority and denied them their constitutional rights to do business and earn a living.

Burgum’s orders closed salons from March 28, 2020, to May 1, 2020. They were allowed to reopen under industry-specific conditions after May 1. Before that, in April, Riggin and Somerset sued in an effort to continue providing services to residents. The state opposed the motion.

The case lingered past the date of reopening for personal care service businesses. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen on Sept. 1 sided with the state, noting the challenged orders were no longer in effect. Riggin and Somerset “have not identified an issue specifically challenging the district court’s alternate conclusion that their claims regarding the executive orders are moot,” the justices wrote.

Riggin also has appealed a North Central District judge's denial of her request for dismissal of a criminal suit. She was cited in April for not complying with Burgum's order. She pleaded guilty to the infraction and paid a $100 fine but reserved the right to appeal. The high court will rule on that matter later.

