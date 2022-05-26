North Dakota Supreme Court overturns Lyft driver's new rape trial

The North Dakota Supreme Court has unanimously reversed a district court ruling that would have granted a new trial to a former Lyft driver who was convicted of rape.

Corey Wickham, 42, of Mandan, was accused in August 2018 of raping a Lyft customer after driving her home. He was convicted in 2019 of two sexual assault felonies, one of which carried a possible life sentence. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The state Supreme Court upheld the conviction in January 2020.

Wickham in 2021 sought a new trial. He argued that his defense attorney should have objected to a police detective’s testimony about Wickham’s request for an attorney. Jurors were deadlocked after several hours of deliberation and asked for the testimony to be read back to them. They returned a guilty verdict less than an hour later.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler agreed with Wickham’s contention that his constitutional rights were violated. Weiler stated in her ruling that if the objection had been raised she would have granted a mistrial. She stated further that if the jury hadn’t heard the testimony “especially for a second time, there is a reasonable probability that the jury could have remained deadlocked and a mistrial would have been ordered.”

Prosecutors from the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office appealed Weiler’s ruling on grounds that the defense attorney’s failure to object did not amount to ineffective assistance of counsel. The defense attorney at the post-conviction hearing “gave coherent and rational reasons” for not objecting to the detective’s comments, according to a brief submitted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Joshua Amundson and David Rappenecker.

They argued further that Weiler did not properly apply the standards under which such a decision should be made and instead relied on “hindsight second-guessing of trial counsel’s performance.”

The justices in their ruling said Weiler’s finding that a mistrial would have been ordered was unsupported. They said the assumption the jury’s deadlock was influenced by hearing the detective’s testimony for a second time was “clearly erroneous,” as the detective’s comment was part of 60 pages of testimony -- all of which was read back to the jury -- and a small part of the testimony heard from eight state witnesses during a three-day trial.

“We are left with a definite and firm conviction the district court was mistaken in finding the trial counsel’s failure to object raises a reasonable probability of a different result,” the panel wrote.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.