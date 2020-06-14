North Dakota Supreme Court Law Library remodeling begins after 67,000 books culled

Most of the books were thrown away because they were either obsolete or available online, according to Holewa.

The move was a long time coming but is still hard to see happen, she said.

"As a book lover, it's very difficult to watch this collection go out the door," Holewa said.

"Quite a large number" of titles were kept for the library's annex due to their uniqueness or value, she said. Amelsberg said Dakota Territory and North Dakota materials were saved.

"That stuff is important to keep," she said.

The vast majority of the collection had been discarded before the coronavirus pandemic halted the culling process, Palsgraaf said. About 10-15% of the library's books are stored in 500 boxes left to sort.

Self-help research assistance is available by phone and email. Most self-help resources are electronic, Palsgraaf said. Subscription access is available to online legal research services Westlaw and LexisNexis.

"We have quite a robust number of resources available on the Self-Help Center website, and so that will just continue to grow," Palsgraaf said.

The Self-Help Center in 2019 had 1,837 contacts, including 1,378 phone calls and 415 emails. The website is ndcourts.gov/legal-self-help.

