North Dakota Supreme Court justice rehospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice is back in the hospital amid his recovery from COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 87, was released from Sanford Health Bismarck's COVID-19 unit a week ago to undergo rehabilitation to regain his strength. He was rehospitalized Monday following a chest X-ray at the hospital.

"There was a little clot in my lung, and I think that was troublesome to them, and I'm short of breath, and that's it, but that's a lot," VandeWalle said by phone Friday from his room. He is being treated with a blood thinner.

"It all involves the lungs and getting the fluid off the lung, getting the blood clot off the lung and restoring my oxygen levels," he said.

He was first hospitalized Aug. 3, and still has not recovered his senses of taste and smell. Doctors previously told him he was no longer contagious.

He is in a regular care unit and can have one visitor per day. He was previously confined to his room in Sanford's COVID-19 unit, unable to walk around as he would have liked.

VandeWalle has kept up with his work on the court, participating in justices' case conference on Thursday morning, Chief Justice Jon Jensen said.