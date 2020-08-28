North Dakota Supreme Court justice rehospitalized

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice is back in the hospital amid his recovery from COVID-19.
Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 87, was released from Sanford Health Bismarck's COVID-19 unit a week ago to undergo rehabilitation to regain his strength. He was rehospitalized Monday following a chest X-ray at the hospital.
"There was a little clot in my lung, and I think that was troublesome to them, and I'm short of breath, and that's it, but that's a lot," VandeWalle said by phone Friday from his room. He is being treated with a blood thinner.
"It all involves the lungs and getting the fluid off the lung, getting the blood clot off the lung and restoring my oxygen levels," he said.
He was first hospitalized Aug. 3, and still has not recovered his senses of taste and smell. Doctors previously told him he was no longer contagious.
He is in a regular care unit and can have one visitor per day. He was previously confined to his room in Sanford's COVID-19 unit, unable to walk around as he would have liked.
VandeWalle has kept up with his work on the court, participating in justices' case conference on Thursday morning, Chief Justice Jon Jensen said.
Going forward, VandeWalle hopes to be "able to be more involved" in oral arguments, which have been occurring by videoconference.
He said he doesn't feel any worse and "probably a little better" than when he was released last week. Due to his shortness of breath, medical staff haven't let him walk around as he would like.
He told his well-wishers to "hang in there." He has not made any decisions about his future on the court.
VandeWalle has been on the high court since 1978 and has four years left on his current 10-year term. He was chief justice from 1993 through 2019. He did not seek another five-year term leading the court due to declining energy.
Justices and judicial staff have been working mostly remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The court will continue remote oral arguments through at least September.
