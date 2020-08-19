North Dakota Supreme Court justice recovering from COVID-19: 'Be careful and stay safe'

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice could be released this week from the hospital while still recovering from COVID-19.
Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who turned 87 last weekend, told the Tribune on Wednesday that he could be released that day or Thursday, probably to a nursing home for rehabilitation since he is not yet strong enough to live by himself. He was still making arrangements for care.
VandeWalle said in an interview by phone from his room in Sanford Health Bismarck's COVID-19 unit that he is "not doing great, but I'm better."
"It's kind of two steps forward and one step backwards. It's better than one step forward and two steps backwards, but it's not great," VandeWalle said.
Doctors have told him he is no longer contagious, but he has "lost a lot of my strength" from being restricted to his room for walking, he said. He's received "excellent care" in the "wonderful unit," he added.
He has been able to keep up with his work on the court, reading emails and printed briefs and drafting opinions. But he hasn't been able to communicate as well with his law clerks and four fellow justices.
VandeWalle has been on the high court since 1978 and has four years left on his current 10-year term. He said he is "not going to make any rash decisions at a lull moment" regarding his future on the bench, "but I have to be realistic," depending on how his prognosis develops.
VandeWalle was chief justice from 1993 through 2019, but he did not seek another five-year term leading the court due to declining energy.
He said the respiratory disease has been "much more debilitating" than a typical cold or flu.
He noticed sniffles a few weeks ago, which he thought was a sinus infection. He went to a walk-in clinic for an unrelated ailment and ultimately received a coronavirus test.
Days later, he had lost his senses of taste and smell and received his COVID-19 diagnosis. He has been hospitalized since Aug. 3, and still hasn't recovered taste or smell.
He spent his birthday last weekend essentially alone in his room, but he received flowers, cards and many emails with birthday greetings and get-well wishes.
VandeWalle doesn't know how he came to be ill. He worked full time from the state Capitol amid the pandemic, wore a mask and gloves while shopping, and practiced social distancing while attending church a couple of times.
"I never thought it would happen to me. It certainly did, and I should have been aware of how old I was, and maybe I should have been smarter," he said. "But you can't close up totally, either."
Following VandeWalle's diagnosis, people who worked in close contact with him tested negative, Chief Justice Jon Jensen previously said. No other Supreme Court staff have tested positive, he said Wednesday.
For the most part, justices and court employees have been working remotely. Jensen said the Supreme Court will hold September arguments by electronic means but hasn't yet made a decision about October. Oral arguments have been livestreamed.
"Be careful and stay safe. Wash your hands," VandeWalle said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.