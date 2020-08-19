North Dakota Supreme Court justice recovering from COVID-19: 'Be careful and stay safe'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice could be released this week from the hospital while still recovering from COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who turned 87 last weekend, told the Tribune on Wednesday that he could be released that day or Thursday, probably to a nursing home for rehabilitation since he is not yet strong enough to live by himself. He was still making arrangements for care.

VandeWalle said in an interview by phone from his room in Sanford Health Bismarck's COVID-19 unit that he is "not doing great, but I'm better."

"It's kind of two steps forward and one step backwards. It's better than one step forward and two steps backwards, but it's not great," VandeWalle said.

Doctors have told him he is no longer contagious, but he has "lost a lot of my strength" from being restricted to his room for walking, he said. He's received "excellent care" in the "wonderful unit," he added.

He has been able to keep up with his work on the court, reading emails and printed briefs and drafting opinions. But he hasn't been able to communicate as well with his law clerks and four fellow justices.