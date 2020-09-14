North Dakota Supreme Court justice 'progressing' in COVID-19 recovery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle says he is doing better in his recovery from COVID-19.

The state's longest-serving justice was hospitalized with a blood clot in his lung on Aug. 24 following a chest X-ray, days after being discharged for rehabilitation to regain his strength following a three-week hospital stay. He said on Monday that he is doing "much better" than 2 ½ weeks ago.

"I'm progressing. I'm not sure how fast, but I am progressing," VandeWalle, 87, told the Tribune by phone from his room at Sanford Health Bismarck.

"The blood clot's not the main portion anymore," he said, but he will be on blood thinners for the next six months.

He's lost weight, though it was mostly water, he said. He's still experiencing shortness of breath, but his use of oxygen "is down to very little," VandeWalle said.

He also has not yet recovered his senses of taste and smell lost following his COVID-19 diagnosis about six weeks ago. He was first hospitalized on Aug. 3 in Sanford's COVID-19 unit. Doctors previously told him he is no longer contagious.

He received treatments of convalescent plasma and the antiviral drug Remdesivir, neither of which seem to be successful, he said.