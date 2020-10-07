North Dakota Supreme Court justice feeling 'much stronger' in COVID-19 recovery

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice is back at home after two stints in a Bismarck hospital over the past two months due to COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 87, told the Tribune on Wednesday that he has been home for a couple of weeks. An occupational therapist visits him twice a week, "putting me through my paces," he said.

He is able to go out walking but uses a walker with the aid of two attendants. Wind has kept him indoors in recent days. An attendant also accompanies him for errands, such as doctor's visits, and "by and large" he doesn't go into stores. He said he is "much stronger and moving around a little."

"I'm certainly better than I was, but, hell, anything's better than the way I was," VandeWalle said. "I feel positive about it."

He said he is progressing, not as quickly as he would like, "but I'm getting there." He has recovered his senses of taste and smell, which he lost to the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People have to understand that those of us that have had severe cases are not going to bounce back the way some of the others that may," he said.

He felt "pretty upbeat" Wednesday, though "some days are better than others."