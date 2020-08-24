North Dakota Supreme Court justice discharged from hospital amid COVID-19 recovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longtime North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle has been discharged from Sanford Health in Bismarck as he recovers from COVID-19.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen said VandeWalle, 87, was discharged on Friday to a facility for rehabilitation to regain his strength. VandeWalle has continued his work on the court, reading briefs and emails and drafting opinions while in the hospital.

VandeWalle was hospitalized Aug. 3 with the respiratory disease that results from the new coronavirus. He told the Tribune last week that he does not know how he came to be ill. He had lost much of his strength from being confined to his hospital room and had yet to recover his senses of taste and smell. Doctors had told him he was no longer contagious.

VandeWalle has been on the high court since 1978 and has four years left on his current 10-year term. He was chief justice from 1993 through 2019. He did not seek another five-year term leading the court due to declining energy. He is North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice.

Justices and judicial staff have been working mostly remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The court has held oral arguments through videoconferences, a practice which will continue through at least September, Jensen said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

