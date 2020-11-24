North Dakota Supreme Court denies governor's legislative appointment

North Dakota's Supreme Court has stopped Gov. Doug Burgum from appointing a state representative to a Bismarck-area House seat won by a deceased candidate.
In the unanimous ruling issued Tuesday, the court said "the Governor does not have statutory or constitutional authority to make an appointment to fill the vacancy in this case. He has not established a clear legal right to performance of the acts he seeks."
The governor earlier this month sued the secretary of state, the Legislature and the District 8 Republican chairman, asking the court to preclude them filling the seat won by David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19 but still won 36% of the vote.
Burgum sought to appoint Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who represented the secretary of state and the Legislature, cited his Oct. 13 opinion that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee could fill by appointment.
The Supreme Court said provisions of the state law cited in Stenehjem's opinion for filling legislative vacancies "will apply."
"Because that law provides a method for filling this vacancy, the Governor’s gap-filling authority is not available," the court said.
District 8 Republicans last week appointed longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, whom Andahl and fellow Republican Dave Nehring, of Bismarck, defeated in the June primary. Nehring and Andahl went on to win the two District 8 seats in the general election.
Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat. Delzer chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee. He and Burgum have clashed over budget issues.
Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play. Burgum in 2016 handily defeated the state's longest-serving attorney general for the Republican gubernatorial nomination from voters.
Before the 2019 Legislature convened, Delzer led a rule change that shifted how lawmakers considered Burgum's proposals. Burgum later said he felt his executive budget had been "tossed in the garbage." Delzer said all of Burgum's proposals were fully vetted and many were adopted, and that the rule change was years in the making and added more transparency in budget writing.
Democrat Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, who finished third with 11% in the general election in the District 8 race, also argued for Andahl's seat, calling votes for him a "collective 'nullity.'" She is now pursuing a district court case, filed Monday in Burleigh County after Supreme Court oral arguments on Friday.
The court's ruling said "Volochenko’s electoral status as the third-place finisher does not prevent a vacancy from occurring in the office."
Volochenko attorney David Thompson said he thinks "we have to" go to district court, citing comments by Justice Daniel Crothers in Friday's oral arguments related to jurisdiction of election contests.
"There's a very specific statutory procedure that grants standing to a losing candidate, and our position is that Kathrin is the only person who has the right to under the statute contest the election, and that she get seated as the next candidate in order," Thompson said.
It's unclear how soon the new district court case will be heard. The docket has no court date scheduled.
State lawmakers take office Dec. 1.
The Supreme Court case is the second one involving Burgum and the Legislature. In 2018, the state Supreme Court heard and resolved disputes of executive and legislative authority in the governor's veto powers and provisions set by lawmakers in several budget bills.
Republicans hold supermajority control of the Legislature and won 65 of 69 legislative seats in the general election.
