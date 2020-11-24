North Dakota Supreme Court denies governor's legislative appointment

"Because that law provides a method for filling this vacancy, the Governor’s gap-filling authority is not available," the court said.

District 8 Republicans last week appointed longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, whom Andahl and fellow Republican Dave Nehring, of Bismarck, defeated in the June primary. Nehring and Andahl went on to win the two District 8 seats in the general election.

Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat. Delzer chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee. He and Burgum have clashed over budget issues.

Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play. Burgum in 2016 handily defeated the state's longest-serving attorney general for the Republican gubernatorial nomination from voters.

Before the 2019 Legislature convened, Delzer led a rule change that shifted how lawmakers considered Burgum's proposals. Burgum later said he felt his executive budget had been "tossed in the garbage." Delzer said all of Burgum's proposals were fully vetted and many were adopted, and that the rule change was years in the making and added more transparency in budget writing.