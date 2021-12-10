North Dakota Supreme Court affirms sentence reduction in drug case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has let stand a sentence reduction keeping a drug convict out of prison that was made by a district judge after she had initially approved a plea agreement stipulating prison time.

The justices in a decision filed Thursday said South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler abused her discretion in reducing the sentence of Bradley Neilan. But they added that by state law the panel’s opinion was limited to affirming the sentence and pointing out errors in the trial, because the abuse question wasn't raised in the appeal.

Neilan, of Moorhead, Minnesota, was arrested between Sterling and Driscoll in 2019 when authorities said they found 15 pounds of marijuana in his possession. He entered into a plea agreement in February 2021 that outlined a four-year prison sentence with all but 1 ½ years suspended. Prosecutors agreed to exclude the fact that Neilan had a gun, which removed mandatory minimum sentences.

Weiler accepted the agreement but noted prosecutors were giving her “zero option,” because they planned to seek the higher mandatory minimum sentence if she rejected the deal, court documents show.

Weiler signed the plea agreement on Feb. 10. Two days later, after filing her own motion to reduce the sentence, she signed an order placing Neilan on probation. State prosecutors appealed, arguing Weiler’s decision affects the state’s right to benefit from the plea agreement. Neilan challenged the state's move, saying the state did not have standing to appeal the sentence.

Under state law, the Supreme Court can’t reverse or modify a judgment if that would increase a defendant’s punishment, the justices wrote.

Abuse of discretion

Criminal procedure rules allow a judge to reduce a sentence at his or her own discretion, the panel wrote.

“This discretionary power is subject to an abuse of discretion review on appeal, and in this case, the court abused its discretion in reducing Neilan’s sentence,” the justices wrote.

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers in a separate opinion said she “reluctantly” agreed with the majority that the laws they cited applied in the Neilan case.

Justice Daniel Crothers was the only dissenting voice, saying that if the panel could not modify the sentence, it did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.