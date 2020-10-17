North Dakota state agencies eye lease savings in office footprints amid pandemic teleworking

Discussions of state employees' continued teleworking could surface in the Legislature, which passes budgets and laws and could direct how and where state employees work.

All state leases have a clause that if the Legislature doesn't fund the rent, the lease becomes null and void or agencies can renegotiate with the landlord, Boyle said.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, who chairs the Legislature's Information Technology Committee, said discussions will depend on the status of the pandemic and probably would address other points such as a uniform teleworking policy, employees' equipment, and cybersecurity and related costs. Some telecommunication discussions already were underway when the pandemic hit, Mock said.

"I imagine the Legislature is going to be open to some workplace flexibility, but I really believe that the Legislature is going to see value in having a physical office where employees spend most if not all of their time while at work and that we adopt policy that allows some flexibility in some cases," Mock said.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said teleworking has been beneficial, with opportunities to save on lease costs as state agencies review their space needs.

"The new workplace allows team members to work from home, on the road or in a satellite location for all or part of their work week," Nowatzki said. "This creates more flexibility and higher job satisfaction, as well as savings for the taxpayer."

