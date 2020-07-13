North Dakota sets new coronavirus records; Democrats propose coronavirus paid leave fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New diagnoses and coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached highs in North Dakota on Monday.

The state's Department of Health reported a record 108 new diagnoses in 20 counties from 4,564 new test results. Active cases are at 702, out of 4,442 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday's active cases stood at 677.

A record number of people also are hospitalized: 43 -- more than double from 10 days ago -- out of 277 total. An additional 83 people were reported Monday as newly recovered.

The records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.

Monday's test results included 21 new cases in Burleigh County, four in neighboring Morton County and 28 in Cass County.

Burleigh has had 466 cases and leads the state in active cases, at 188, down two from Sunday. Morton has had 135 cases, 38 of which are active, down four from Sunday. Morton has had two COVID-19 deaths; Burleigh has had none.