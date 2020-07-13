North Dakota sets new coronavirus records; Democrats propose coronavirus paid leave fund

New diagnoses and coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached highs in North Dakota on Monday.
The state's Department of Health reported a record 108 new diagnoses in 20 counties from 4,564 new test results. Active cases are at 702, out of 4,442 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday's active cases stood at 677.
A record number of people also are hospitalized: 43 -- more than double from 10 days ago -- out of 277 total. An additional 83 people were reported Monday as newly recovered.
The records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.
Monday's test results included 21 new cases in Burleigh County, four in neighboring Morton County and 28 in Cass County.
Burleigh has had 466 cases and leads the state in active cases, at 188, down two from Sunday. Morton has had 135 cases, 38 of which are active, down four from Sunday. Morton has had two COVID-19 deaths; Burleigh has had none.
State officials are monitoring Burleigh and Morton counties for emergence as a hot spot and could establish a coronavirus task force as was done to address Cass County, which has logged 72 of the state's 87 coronavirus deaths. The county that's home to Fargo has 149 active cases out of 2,492 total.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has set another mass testing event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center.
Two Democratic-NPL state lawmakers on Monday outlined a proposed Emergency Paid Leave Fund for North Dakota workers unable to work due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or quarantine or unavailable child care. The fund would last through 2020 and use $20 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to provide up to four weeks of pay to qualified employees, with a cap of $1,500 per week.
"We believe that a paid leave program can help reduce the spread of infection and prevent outbreaks at places of work and schools and health care facilities," said Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo.
She and Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, also told reporters they plan to introduce a bill to the 2021 Legislature for paid family leave beyond the pandemic. Similar legislation failed in 2019.
Democrats to no avail have advocated a special legislative session for further dividing North Dakota's remaining CARES Act aid. The state received $1.25 billion. About $318 million remains, Hanson said.
Their proposal will go to North Dakota's six-member Emergency Commission, comprising the governor, secretary of state and four majority Republican leaders and budget writers. The commission's recommendations go to the Legislature's 43-member Budget Section, which meets to accept federal coronavirus aid. Oban said the proposal already has been shared with various state agencies.
"We do believe that legislators still should be the ones proposing, at least providing some input and suggestions on how these CARES Act dollars are being appropriated and spent in North Dakota," Oban said.
State and private labs have handled more than 233,000 coronavirus tests of more than 123,800 people, many of whom have been tested more than once. About 1 in 6 North Dakota residents has been tested at least once.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.