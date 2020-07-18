North Dakota reports 116 new COVID-19 cases; active cases in Burleigh County drop slightly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota reported 116 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but the Bismarck area saw a slight drop in active cases.

Burleigh County reported 23 new cases and Morton County reported an additional eight, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. With new recoveries reported, Burleigh had 179 active cases on Saturday, dropping behind Cass County for the second highest number of active cases in the state. Morton County active cases increased slightly to 41, health department data shows.

No new deaths were reported in Saturday, leaving the state's total at 90.

Cass County accounted for 29 of the 116 new cases in the last 24 hours. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 189 active cases on Saturday.

Five people were hospitalized by the disease in the last day. Of the 295 people hospitalized, 38 remain so. An additional 126 people recovered yesterday, bringing total recoveries to 4,029.

Stark County reported 10 new cases; Williams reported eight; Hettinger, McKenzie, Walsh and Ward four; Grand Forks County had three; Benson, Dickey and Stutsman two; and Cavalier, Griggs, McHenry, McLean, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Sioux and Steele counties each had one new case.

State and private labs conducted 4,793 tests Friday, with 2,040 of those on people tested for the first time. The labs have tested 131,515 people and run a total of 251,695 tests in the state since the pandemic reach the state in mid-March. In all, 126,608 people have tested negative, up by 1,925 from Friday.

