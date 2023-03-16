Cities with expired Renaissance Zone community revitalization areas would be able to reapply to the program under a bill going to Gov. Doug Burgum.
The North Dakota Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1266, by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, in a 37-8 vote. The House in January passed the bill, 84-7.
The bill would impact cities such as Bismarck, whose Renaissance Zone expired last year when the Burleigh County Commission denied support to reauthorize the program, which is for revitalizing communities with residential and commercial development through tax incentives.
Dockter told the Tribune cities would have to follow the same requirements as when they originally applied, and would have to go through the same process of obtaining approval from local park, school, city and county boards.
People are also reading…
The 1999 Legislature created the Renaissance Zone Program; 62 communities have joined since, with 54 of them active.
The duration of a city's Renaissance Zone is for 15 years with extensions in five-year increments.
Bismarck's zone was established in 2001. It encompassed downtown Bismarck and a length along Main Avenue.
Since inception in Bismarck, the program led to 136 completed projects and six approved or under construction, and generated a total investment of $83.2 million, according to the former zone authority chairman.
A recent Renaissance Zone project is the Trestle apartment building and commercial space near McDonald's on Main Avenue.
Burleigh County commissioners, in denying support last year, cited concerns such as rising property taxes and questioned the program's tax incentives, the accuracy of its impacts and costs, and projects perceived to have strayed from the program's intent.
Renaissance Zone projects receive up to five years of tax breaks, but do continue to pay property taxes on the land value during the exemption period. North Dakota's state Commerce Department manages the Renaissance Zone programs.
Renaissance Zone programs in Carrington, Kenmare, Rolla, Watford City and Westhope also have expired.
Burgum has expressed support for legislation such as 1266, telling the Legislature earlier this year to refresh the Renaissance Zone program and allow for communities' reentry.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.