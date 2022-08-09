North Dakota News Cooperative launches

Readers of The Bismarck Tribune and other North Dakota newspapers will begin seeing in-depth journalism produced by a new nonprofit, the North Dakota News Cooperative.

Bismarck-based journalist Michael Standaert, who began working for the nonprofit last month, aims to publish weekly enterprise stories about issues affecting the state.

Standaert, a native of northwest Illinois, has worked as a journalist and writer for 24 years, first from the Midwest, and later from California, Europe and Asia. Most recently he was based in China, where he served as a correspondent accredited with Bloomberg Industry Group. He has freelanced for The Washington Post, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, MIT Technology Review, YaleEnvironment360 and other publications. Standaert has a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom. He has published one book of nonfiction and a novel.

Standaert and his wife, Jing, and their two children live in Bismarck.

Former Bank of North Dakota President Eric Hardmeyer, who serves on the North Dakota News Cooperative’s board of directors, said Standaert brings an extensive journalism background with global experience.

“He will bring a fresh perspective to issues critical to North Dakotans,” Hardmeyer said in a statement.

Story tips can be sent to michael@newscoopnd.org. Readers can support local journalism by making a charitable contribution at www.newscoopnd.org.