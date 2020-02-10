North Dakota marijuana legalization group will aim for November, not June ballot

Advocates seeking to plant marijuana legalization in North Dakota's constitution have shifted their focus from the June primary ballot to the November general election.

Petitions with at least 26,904 signatures of qualified electors would have been due Monday to Secretary of State Al Jaeger for the constitutional initiative to be part of the June 9 statewide primary.

Sponsoring committee chairwoman Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, said the ND for Freedom of Cannabis Act group is still collecting signatures and is now aiming for the Nov. 3 general election.

The primary election was an "initial goal," she said. The group was trying to "avoid any confusion" with a similar, statutory measure potentially being on the same ballot, she said.

A statutory measure creates or amends a state law by a public vote. A constitutional initiative amends the state constitution, also by public vote.

Vetter said her group has about 18,000 signatures so far, with a goal of 30,000 to 32,000 signatures.

