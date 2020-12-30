North Dakota lottery players claim 6-digit wins

North Dakota Powerball players claimed two six-digit prizes this week, joining several smaller winners from other games in the last month.

“It’s been a pretty good holiday for North Dakota lottery players,” said Ryan Koppy, North Dakota Lottery Sales and Marketing Manager.

A Gardner resident on Monday claimed a $100,000 prize from the Dec. 19 draw. The winner opted for a quick pick ticket and made the purchase at Holiday Station in West Fargo.

The Dec. 23 draw made a $150,000 winner out of a Petersburg player, who claimed the prize Tuesday. The $50,000 prize for matching four of five numbers was tripled because the player bought the Power Play option. The ticket was purchased at Hamster Oil in Michigan.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous. The ticket sales earned each retailer a $2,000 bonus.

Four players have won $22,000 prizes in the 2-by-2 game since Nov. 21. A player in the Megamillions game won $20,000 on Dec. 22. Two of those prizes have not yet been claimed.