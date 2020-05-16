North Dakota logs 88 new COVID-19 cases; most in Cass County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota health officials on Saturday confirmed 88 new cases of COVID-19, with most of those cases in Cass County, a hot spot in the state.

Cass County, home to Fargo, had 75 new cases reported Saturday. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had three more, while Grand Forks County logged eight new cases and Mountrail County two.

Cass County has 1,106 of the 1,848 confirmed cases in the state, 695 of which are active. Grand Forks County is second, with 315 cases. Burleigh has had 112 cases, and neighboring Morton 39.

Forty more people have recovered from the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing recoveries to 1,111. Thirty-three people remained hospitalized of 130 total.

Saturday's update came from 2,861 new test results, a single-day high. State and private labs have tested 53,487 people for COVID-19, 51,639 of whom have tested negative. Total tests stand at 63,353, including people who have been tested more than once. Saturday's results included tests from 1,772 tests of new individuals.

The state reported no new deaths on Saturday. Forty-two people have suffered COVID-19-related deaths in North Dakota.

The state categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 35 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and three cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

