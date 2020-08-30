North Dakota legislative staff to return to office, meetings resume

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota legislative employees plan to return to their Capitol office on Monday after working remotely following a co-worker's COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Legislative Council staff have been working remotely since Aug. 17, the day after the employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The nonpartisan agency handles fiscal and legal research and information technology and administrative support for the Legislature.

Agency Director John Bjornson, the Legislature's top attorney, said Friday no other staff have tested positive, and if all goes well with monitoring over the weekend, staff "plan to return to normal operations Monday."

Interim legislative committee meetings were canceled after the employee's diagnosis. Two committees resumed their work Wednesday by videoconference.

The Legislature's 27 interim committees are beginning to wrap up 46 studies for final reports and bill drafts due in the fall.

The employee "is doing well" and has been working from home, Bjornson said.

"We probably will give the person a couple more work-from-home days before returning to the office," he said.

Republican and Democratic-NPL floor leaders are set to meet in September to map out plans for convening the 2021 Legislature in January.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

