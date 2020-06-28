North Dakota judge candidate was part of ballot dispute in Ohio over middle name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Burleigh County prosecutor seeking a South Central District judgeship was involved in a 2004 Ohio election ballot dispute during which he was accused of deception but not disciplined.

Scott R. Miller's attempt to use a middle name he started going by a few months before filing his nominating petition was "an affront to the bar and the electorate," an Ohio Supreme Court justice said.

Miller, assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney since April 2019, ran unsuccessfully for office in Ohio several times in the late 1990s and early 2000s. After losing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge race in 2003, he began "holding himself out as Scott Russo Miller in an attempt to effect a common law name change," according to court documents. He filed a nominating petition for Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in 2004 stating that his name was Scott Russo Miller, formerly Scott Ronald Miller. He listed only Scott Russo Miller in a blank asking how his name should appear on the ballot.

Russo at that time was the last name of the Cuyahoga county auditor and five county judges.