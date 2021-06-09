North Dakota homicide numbers reach new high in 2020

The number of homicides in North Dakota reached an all-time high in 2020, according to the annual crime report released Wednesday by North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

It’s the second consecutive year the statistic has set a new mark. The reasons aren't clear, though Stenehjem said it doesn't appear the pandemic was a factor.

The state had 32 homicides in 2020 -- up from 26 in 2019 -- which is the highest number since the state started compiling statistics in 1978 “and probably the most serious we’ve ever had in the history of the state of North Dakota,” Stenehjem said.

Twelve of the homicides were the result of domestic violence and many of the rest were the result of “drug deals gone bad,” Stenehjem said. Firearms were involved in 15 of the deaths. Four of the victims were minors.

Homicide numbers have trended up in the past few years but could drop back to or near average -- about 12 -- this year. As of a week ago there were four homicides in the state, and in the last week three more deaths have occurred that could be charged as murders. If that pace continued, the annual total would be about 14.