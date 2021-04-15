North Dakota Highway Patrol showcases updated training facility

North Dakota law officers now have access to a video tool aimed at helping them assess and handle high-stress situations such as active shooters and suicidal subjects.

The Highway Patrol unveiled the use-of-force simulator during a Thursday open house at the Law Enforcement Training Academy Range in Bismarck. It’s part of a 4,200-square-foot addition that includes a multipurpose training room, restrooms and entryway. A modified roof on the outdoor firing range also was part of the $1.7 million upgrade approved by the 2019 Legislature.

The patrol runs the academy for the benefit of all law enforcement in the state.

“It’s a state facility and we’re more than willing to accommodate for the use of other agencies,” Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.

There is no cost to those agencies, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The simulator enables instructors to build scenarios and change them based on the trainee’s reactions. Officers have to evaluate a threat in real time with the addition of simulated stress of someone reaching for a weapon or yelling at them. Officers respond to situations on short notice and “try to make sense of it,” Sgt. Derek Arndt said. The simulator is designed to help their assessment and decision-making skills.