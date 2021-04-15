North Dakota Highway Patrol showcases updated training facility

North Dakota law officers now have access to a video tool aimed at helping them assess and handle high-stress situations such as active shooters and suicidal subjects.
The Highway Patrol unveiled the use-of-force simulator during a Thursday open house at the Law Enforcement Training Academy Range in Bismarck. It’s part of a 4,200-square-foot addition that includes a multipurpose training room, restrooms and entryway. A modified roof on the outdoor firing range also was part of the $1.7 million upgrade approved by the 2019 Legislature.
The patrol runs the academy for the benefit of all law enforcement in the state.
“It’s a state facility and we’re more than willing to accommodate for the use of other agencies,” Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.
There is no cost to those agencies, he said.
The simulator enables instructors to build scenarios and change them based on the trainee’s reactions. Officers have to evaluate a threat in real time with the addition of simulated stress of someone reaching for a weapon or yelling at them. Officers respond to situations on short notice and “try to make sense of it,” Sgt. Derek Arndt said. The simulator is designed to help their assessment and decision-making skills.
“We can create a scene or scenario and make (trainees) react,” Arndt said, adding that the goal is always voluntary compliance on the part of the suspect. Trainees after each scenario must justify the decisions made during the session.
The simulator also acts as a marksmanship tool by creating a virtual shooting range where trainees can hone their skills before expending live ammunition at the range.
The facility’s driving pad hones the skills that people in law enforcement use daily, according to Sgt. Chad Hermanson. An officer can’t utilize any of the other skills he or she has gained “until we get to the scene safely and professionally,” Hermanson said.
The patrol demonstrated the pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver and emergency vehicle operations on the 1,200-foot asphalt pad.
The facility’s roots go back to 2007 when the Bismarck Police Department built an outdoor firing range near the city landfill. The city of Bismarck in 2011 donated the range and land to the state for the training facility. The 2013 Legislature approved $5 million for construction, which included a vehicle driving pad and 12-lane indoor range.
More than 3,100 officers trained at the facility from 2017-20. In that time, 12 basic training classes, 160 courses and 122 meetings have been held at the facility.
