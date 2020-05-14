North Dakota high court hears arguments in defamation suit brought by former Bismarck officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The county prosecutor who filed documents that led to the firing of a Bismarck police officer acted outside of her authority and should not have immunity from a defamation lawsuit, the officer’s attorney argued Thursday before the North Dakota Supreme Court.

“When the prosecutor did her own investigation, and she admits she did this on her own and it was an investigation, that is not part of any judicial proceeding,” said Lynn Boughey, attorney for former Bismarck officer Robyn Krile. As such, Boughy added, county prosecutor Julie Lawyer should not be granted absolute immunity and at most should receive only qualified immunity.

Lawyer in 2017, as assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney, informed the Bismarck Police Department by letter that she would no longer use Krile’s testimony in criminal cases because of credibility issues. Krile was fired from the department, and she later sued the city of Bismarck in federal court for alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination. She also filed a discrimination action with the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, and Lawyer submitted the letter and two affidavits to the department as part of the investigation. The department ruled against Krile, after which she filed a defamation suit against Lawyer in state court.