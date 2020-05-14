North Dakota high court hears arguments in defamation suit brought by former Bismarck officer

The county prosecutor who filed documents that led to the firing of a Bismarck police officer acted outside of her authority and should not have immunity from a defamation lawsuit, the officer’s attorney argued Thursday before the North Dakota Supreme Court.
“When the prosecutor did her own investigation, and she admits she did this on her own and it was an investigation, that is not part of any judicial proceeding,” said Lynn Boughey, attorney for former Bismarck officer Robyn Krile. As such, Boughy added, county prosecutor Julie Lawyer should not be granted absolute immunity and at most should receive only qualified immunity.
Lawyer in 2017, as assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney, informed the Bismarck Police Department by letter that she would no longer use Krile’s testimony in criminal cases because of credibility issues. Krile was fired from the department, and she later sued the city of Bismarck in federal court for alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination. She also filed a discrimination action with the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, and Lawyer submitted the letter and two affidavits to the department as part of the investigation. The department ruled against Krile, after which she filed a defamation suit against Lawyer in state court.
A district judge said Lawyer’s letter and affidavits were privileged communications and as such Krile had no defamation claims. Krile appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing Lawyer’s letter to the police department was not part of her official duties as assistant state’s attorney and therefore not privileged, and that the lower court was wrong to dismiss her claims.
Lawyer could have fulfilled her obligation by informing Krile’s supervisor of any issues she discovered in her investigation or could have filed charges, Boughey argued.
“Instead, she didn’t allow this particular police officer to have any opportunity to have any type of hearing,” Boughey said. Lawyer sent the department a “generic letter,” he said, the only purpose of which was to get Krile fired.
Lawyer’s analysis included all officers in the Bismarck department who might testify in cases brought by the Burleigh County state’s attorney's office, said her attorney, Ryan Bakke.
“It was not an investigation of Sgt. Krile. It was not an investigation of any specific officer,” Bakke said.
Lawyer should have absolute immunity because the analysis was done “as part of her official duties as a prosecutor and in the pursuit of criminal prosecutions,” Bakke said. The state’s attorney's office was trying to stay ahead of the process so it wouldn’t find out at or just before trial that an arresting officer's testimony couldn't be trusted, he said.
Prosecuting attorneys are obligated to make determinations about officers and turn over information that they feel might hurt a case, according to Bakke. If they have to worry about being sued for defamation, “they couldn’t perform their job duties,” he said.
Krile in November was sworn in as police chief in Lincoln. Lawyer was elected Burleigh County state’s attorney in 2018.
The Supreme Court will rule in the defamation case later. A jury trial in Krile’s federal suit against the city of Bismarck is set for Jan. 25, 2021.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!