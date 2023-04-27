A bill creating a special penalty for illegal drug sellers and suppliers whose actions lead to the death or injury of a drug user has received unanimous approval by both North Dakota legislative chambers.

Senate Bill 2248 also provides for an awareness campaign aimed at reducing demand for fentanyl. It passed the House and Senate on Wednesday and now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum for final approval.

Supporters pushed for the legislation in response to a nationwide fentanyl epidemic. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 71,000 people in the U.S. died from overdosing on synthetic opioids such as fentanyl in 2021, up from almost 58,000 in 2020.

The drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, which is 1 ½ times more potent than oxycodone, according to the American Addiction Centers website. Authorities say it can be lethal in a 2-milligram dose.

The legislation was the idea of Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, who wanted to address the fentanyl crisis. Early in the session it became known as a fentanyl bill but the term "controlled substance" is used throughout.

A conference committee this week voted unanimously to move back on amendments made by representatives. The latest version defines terms used in the bill, how and where a defendant can be charged, and outlines certain exemptions.

The version of the bill sent to the governor makes it a Class A felony to supply or to assist another person in supplying drugs that cause death or injury. A person charged under the statute can’t be charged with murder under another statute. The bill also exempts medical professionals who lawfully prescribe or administer fentanyl.

Under the bill, the state Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for reporting annual fentanyl deaths and making data available to the public. The department also would direct a media and social media awareness and prevention campaign in an effort to curb demand for the drug.

Assistant Attorney General Jeremy Ensrud in a conference committee meeting before the Senate’s vote pointed out concerns over the definitions of certain legal terms in the bill. Vague wording without definitions could lead to constitutional challenges resulting in guilty verdicts being overturned, he said. One example is "causation," or showing that a defendant by providing fentanyl caused another person’s death or injury. Some 50% of drug users have more than one substance in their bloodstream, according to Ensrud.

“We can’t just say fentanyl or cocaine killed them,” he said.

McLean and Sheridan County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson said some of the legal precedents cited by Ensrud were “sort of irrelevant.” Presenting an “unworkable definition” of terms would only confuse jurors when cases are tried, he said. He urged the committee to adopt a version of the bill he said was “narrowly tailored” and provided limitations for what can or can't be used as defenses to “avoid a court saying it’s too big and too broad.”

Erickson acknowledged that if the bill becomes law it could face court challenges, but he added, "We're not fearful." After Hogue suggested the legislation prior to the session, Erickson said, he met with other state's attorneys, defense attorneys and law enforcement to get a bill that works up the supply chain.

"The idea is to get the people who are causing the most death and misery," the prosecutor said.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley did not respond to Tribune requests for comment.