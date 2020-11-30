North Dakota Department of Transportation holds online vehicle auction Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a state fleet vehicle auction by livestreaming it online Wednesday. The public auction will include 75 vehicles located in Bismarck. The live auction webcast starts at 11 a.m.

More information is available at dot.nd.gov or orrauctioneers.com. In-person viewings are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 218 Airport Road in Bismarck.

Pre-registration at orrauctioneers.com is required to bid. Vehicles have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans and pickup trucks.

This is the final of four NDDOT auctions scheduled this fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0