 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Department of Transportation holds online vehicle auction Wednesday

North Dakota Department of Transportation holds online vehicle auction Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a state fleet vehicle auction by livestreaming it online Wednesday. The public auction will include 75 vehicles located in Bismarck. The live auction webcast starts at 11 a.m.

More information is available at dot.nd.gov or orrauctioneers.com. In-person viewings are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 218 Airport Road in Bismarck.

Pre-registration at orrauctioneers.com is required to bid. Vehicles have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans and pickup trucks.

This is the final of four NDDOT auctions scheduled this fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News