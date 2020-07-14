North Dakota COVID-19 deaths reach 88; Burleigh County has 7 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Department of Health on Tuesday reported the state's 88th COVID-19 death.

The Cass County woman in her 80s had underlying health conditions, according to state health officials who also reported 55 new coronavirus diagnoses in 17 counties from 2,427 new test results.

Burleigh County added seven new cases. Neighboring Morton County added four. Eleven new cases were diagnosed in Cass County. Williams County added the most new diagnoses Tuesday, with 15.

North Dakota has 720 active coronavirus cases, out of 4,493 total since the start of the pandemic. Forty-two people remain hospitalized of 280 total. Thirty-two people were reported Tuesday as newly recovered.

Burleigh County has had 469 cases and leads the state in active cases, at 184, down four from Monday. Morton County has had 139 cases, 41 of which are active, up three from Monday. Morton has logged two deaths; Burleigh has had none.

State officials are monitoring Burleigh and Morton counties for emergence as a hot spot and could establish a coronavirus task force as was done to address Cass County, which has logged 73 of the state's 88 coronavirus deaths. The county that's home to Fargo has 146 active cases out of 2,503 total.