North Dakota corrections officials resume prison admissions

North Dakota's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has resumed prison admissions amid a drop in active coronavirus cases at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck.
Corrections officials on Oct. 19 temporarily suspended admissions due to rising cases of COVID-19 in inmates and staff at the State Penitentiary amid increasing infections in the community. Incoming prisoners were staged in county jails around the state.
The department accepted admissions as soon as its orientation unit was off quarantine, according to spokeswoman Kayli Richards. The department accepted 20 new arrivals on Monday and planned to accept 19 on Tuesday and 35 next week, she said. As many as 159 people were held in county jails deferred for the state.
Support Local Journalism
The State Penitentiary on Oct. 27 had 66 positive COVID-19 cases among its approximate 600 inmates and 21 cases among its more than 270 staff. On Tuesday, two weeks later, active cases were down to 25 among inmates and 11 among staff.
Male admissions go through the penitentiary. From there, some end up in other facilities, such as the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown and the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. Female state prisoners are held at the Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England.
There were 60 cases among inmates and 45 cases among staff at all state correctional facilities on Tuesday.
Corrections officials have used a range of measures to mitigate the virus. Staff have worn masks and eye shields since March. More than 25,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to inmates and staff.
Wastewater testing of the State Penitentiary began last month. Experts say the emerging science could help correlate trends in active cases of COVID-19.
Every week, corrections officials review facilities' active cases, new cases and space, Richards said. Isolation and quarantines can affect space.
"Originally, we had specific numbers that would dictate decisions," she said. "We realize this is a very fluid situation."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.