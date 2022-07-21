North Dakota Capitol tours add virtual, self-guided options

Self-guided and virtual options are now available for touring North Dakota's Capitol building.

The state Office of Management and Budget this week announced five tablet kiosks throughout the Capitol and an online virtual option.

The kiosks house short videos highlighting areas of interest, which are online at omb.nd.gov./virtualtour.

A Capitol tour guide narrates the videos, which feature historic and modern footage of the 19-story, art deco building completed in 1934 amid the Great Depression.

There is one kiosk on the ground floor, three on the first floor and one on the 18th floor. Visitors to the building can follow maps to kiosks or scan a QR code on their smartphones to take the tour.

“These new tour options offer innovative gateways to enjoying the rich history, architecture and beauty of the North Dakota Capitol,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

Facility Management Director John Boyle said the tablet kiosks are repurposed from the Highway Patrol, which used the devices for COVID-19 screenings.

Guided tours are available seven days a week through Labor Day weekend, on the hour from Monday through Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Requests for in-person group tours can be made at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex.