North Dakota businesses join hands for sanitizer

Greg Kempel saw a need when his friends with the Casselton Ambulance said they couldn't order hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-owner of Casselton-based Maple River Distillery teamed up in March with Mandan-based Awesome Computer Repair and Bismarck-based Invigoils to produce and sell hand sanitizer, which has been called "Hand Juice" and "Germ Off."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month issued policies and guidance for temporary production of hand sanitizer amid a shortage.

"I'd rather be home with my family, kids, playing board games and having fun, but, you know, in North Dakota we roll up our sleeves and go to work," Kempel said.

The partners produce the hand sanitizer at Invigoils' oilseed processing plant, following World Health Organization recommendations, said Invigoils co-owner Larry White. Its ingredients include North Dakota ethanol and safflower oil.

"This product is about 99.99% North Dakota," White said.

The partners have produced about 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer since beginning last week, he said. Production runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White sees it as a humanitarian effort.