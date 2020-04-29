North Dakota Board of Higher Education moves toward reopening campuses this fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The State Board of Higher Education is moving toward having students back on the 11 state campuses this fall.

The campuses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have gone to online courses.

On Wednesday, board members unanimously passed a motion expressing their intent to have students return to campus this fall, Prairie Public radio reported.

Board president Nick Hacker said the intent is that campuses will take necessary precautions to protect the students, faculty and staff from the continued pandemic. He said it is still the overall goal of higher education to serve the students.

"In a purely online educational environment, the indications are many students don't thrive or succeed," Hacker said at the board meeting. "The learning environment we're coming to know as the most effective seems to be 'experiential learning.' That happens in an academic setting, that allows for labs, collaboration with other students, collaboration with faculty, and so on."

The student member of the board supported the motion.