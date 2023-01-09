North Dakota attorney general seeks 29% budget increase; Wrigley seeks upgrades, more staff

North Dakota’s attorney general is proposing a nearly $24.6 million increase to his office’s budget for the 2023-25 biennium, with upgrades at the State Crime Lab among his priorities.

It’s a jump of more than 29% from the office's current two-year budget, and one key lawmaker indicated it's unlikely that Attorney General Drew Wrigley will get all of what he seeks.

Wrigley said the financial boost would speed up evidence testing, help boost cooperation between state and tribal law enforcement, and further an effort to slow the proliferation of child pornography.

The absence of firearm and latent fingerprint testing at the state lab creates “a critical situation,” Wrigley said. Law enforcement agencies must find a lab, send evidence to another state, and pay for testing that the state in the past has provided at no cost.

The process presents chain of custody issues and takes extra time. That in turn can present speedy trial issues that leave judges with no choice but to lower bond requirements, possibly putting violent offenders back on the streets as they await trial, according to Wrigley.

“That undermines public safety. That doesn’t enhance it,” he said.

Wrigley seeks about $110 million for the 2023-25 biennium. It would fund an additional 26 full-time employees, including two civil litigation attorneys, two general counsel attorneys, four cybercrime investigators, three investigators for the reservations, four firearms scientists, three forensic scientists, one lab assistant, one Medicaid fraud attorney, one Medicaid fraud investigator, one Medicaid fraud paralegal, three information technology employees, and one administrative employee.

The proposal includes funding for three Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents placed on reservations in the state. Officials have entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Spirit Lake tribe that starts the process of giving BCI agents the same arrest and enforcement powers as federal Bureau of Indian Affairs agents.

Wrigley said federal law enforcement has historically been understaffed on reservations in North Dakota and the region, and allowing state BCI agents to investigate crimes and make arrests on the reservations would help close what he called “significant law enforcement gaps."

“Drug traffickers know there is a lack of enforcement on the reservations,” he said.

BCI is working on similar agreements with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

Discussions about the agreements start at the request of the tribes, Wrigley said, adding that his office will insist that the tribes have the option of revoking the agreement.

Wrigley seeks more cybercrime investigators because of the increasing number of child pornography cybertips -- information about the use of the internet for illegal purposes -- the state receives. Wrigley in the past has said he’ll push for tougher sentences for people convicted of making, distributing or receiving child pornography.

The proposal also includes funding that the office would need if the Legislature were to expand gambling in the state. Allowing electronic pull tab machines in gas stations or convenience stores -- places Wrigley calls “a complete mischaracterization of what a bar is” -- could mean the devices would be in place in more than 400 locations by next summer, he said.

His office is neither pro- nor anti-gambling. His budget numbers are an effort to “make sure the Legislature understands the calorie count in every bite they take if they expand gaming,” he said.

Potential pushback?

Wrigley said he hasn’t sensed any pushback from legislators but added he hasn’t discussed his request on a per-item basis.

Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said it’s not uncommon for agencies to come in with “a pretty aggressive ask for FTEs,” an acronym for full-time-equivalent positions.

“Generally, the committee pares that back a bit,” he said.

Other agencies across state government are seeking additional employees too, Vigesaa said. It’s an added expense, and one that carries costs into future budget periods.

“We have to be very careful about making sure that we don’t overdo any new FTEs,” he said, adding that Wrigley and other agency heads “will have to justify every one of those spots.”

Wrigley said the proposed budget was built “at the granular level."

“We’re in the best position to understand what the needs of this office are,” he said.

The first hearing on the budget is Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee.