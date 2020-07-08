North Dakota attorney general pulls plug on pull tab company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem on Wednesday suspended the gambling license of a company that makes about one-fifth of the pull tab machines in North Dakota, saying the company pirated software used in its machines.

California-based Powerhouse Gaming Inc. failed to show it had purchased a software license for each pull tab device in the state, according to Stenehjem's office. He also ordered that the company's machines be immediately disabled.

Stenehjem in May began an investigation based on information that the company was “using illegal or pirated software” in the machines. The investigation showed Powerhouse had improperly installed a program that was “a software hack that violates copyright laws,” according to the attorney general's office.

The suspension will stay in effect until the company can prove it is in full compliance with all gambling regulations, Stenehjem said.

“North Dakotans, and my office, expect gaming operators to completely comply with our laws. Any violators will be held accountable,” Stenehjem said.