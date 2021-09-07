North Dakota ag officials advise precautions against West Nile

Two of the five North Dakota animals in which West Nile virus was confirmed or suspected last month have died, according to the State Department of Agriculture.

The department was notified of one infected sheep, and four confirmed cases and one suspected case in horses. All the animals showed neurologic signs and none was vaccinated, the department said.

“Although we’re headed toward fall, mosquito season is still here,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Horse owners should take extra care to protect their animals.”

The virus typically infects birds, horses and people but any animal can be infected. Vaccines are available to prevent infection in horses but no vaccines are approved for humans. Any horse showing incoordination, muscle tremors or fever should receive immediate veterinary care, the department said.

In addition to annual vaccines, the department recommends owners keep horses indoors during peak periods of mosquito activity; install and maintain screens in stall openings; use fans in barns to dispel mosquitoes; apply species-appropriate insect repellent; keep areas around stables and barns free of weeds and manure, and drain areas of standing water; clean water tanks and buckets frequently; remove debris and containers that can hold water where mosquitoes could breed.

For more information about West Nile virus or other reportable animal diseases, visit www.nd.gov/ndda/animal-health-division or contact a local veterinarian.

