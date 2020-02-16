Normal garbage, recycling pickup in Bismarck-Mandan on Presidents Day

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Garbage and recycling will be collected in both Bismarck and Mandan as normal on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday.
Both city landfills also will be open. City offices in both communities will be closed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter