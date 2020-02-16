Normal garbage, recycling pickup in Bismarck-Mandan on Presidents Day

Garbage and recycling will be collected in both Bismarck and Mandan as normal on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday.

Both city landfills also will be open. City offices in both communities will be closed.

