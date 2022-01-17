 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominations sought for Bismarck Humanitarian Award

Bismarck's Human Relations Committee is seeking nominations for its Humanitarian Award.

The award recognizes people, businesses or nonprofits that exhibit leadership in the area of human rights, with a focus on promoting diversity and discouraging discrimination.

The nomination form is available at www.bismarcknd.gov. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 25. The nomination form may be submitted online, emailed to bismarckadmin@bismarcknd.gov, or mailed to: City of Bismarck, Administration, Attention: Human Relations Committee, 221 N. 5th St., Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.

The award will be presented at an event to be announced later.

For more information on the Human Relations Committee, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/humanrelationscommittee.

