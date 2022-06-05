 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries in Bismarck house fire

House fire at 106 E. Ave. C in Bismarck June 5

A house fire occurred Sunday morning at 106 E. Ave. C in Bismarck.

 Tom Stromme

No one was injured in a house fire Sunday morning that left a home with extensive damage.

Bismarck's fire and police departments responded to 106 E. Ave. C after receiving a call of a house fire at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, according to Police Sgt. Scott Betz.

No one was injured by the fire, he said. Four people were there when the fire began. Betz said he didn't know the cause of the fire, which the Fire Department will investigate and determine.

Police called the Red Cross to aid the people displaced by the fire, Betz said. 

The house sustained "extensive damage," he said. Maintenance-free fencing of a nearby home melted during the fire, he said. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

