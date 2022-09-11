No injuries in Bismarck attic fire

No one was injured in a Saturday night fire stemming from a ceiling light fixture at a Bismarck condominium.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded after the blaze was reported about 11 p.m. at a three-story condo building in the 1000 block of Portland Drive.

The resident told the fire crew that the fire was in a ceiling light fixture. The crew pulled a hose line to the third floor and found the fire above the ceiling in the attic space.

Damage was limited to the attic area above the condo unit. A fire investigation concluded the cause was accidental.

Neither the occupant, the responders nor the numerous family pets on scene were injured.

Eighteen firefighters and six fire department vehicles responded, as well as Bismarck police, Metro Area Ambulance and Crisis Care Chaplaincy.