 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No injuries in Bismarck attic fire

  • 0
102218-nws-fireline.jpg

Fire Line Do Not Cross barrier at fire scene in Bismarck.

 Tom Stromme

No one was injured in a Saturday night fire stemming from a ceiling light fixture at a Bismarck condominium.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded after the blaze was reported about 11 p.m. at a three-story condo building in the 1000 block of Portland Drive. 

The resident told the fire crew that the fire was in a ceiling light fixture. The crew pulled a hose line to the third floor and found the fire above the ceiling in the attic space. 

Damage was limited to the attic area above the condo unit. A fire investigation concluded the cause was accidental. 

Neither the occupant, the responders nor the numerous family pets on scene were injured. 

Eighteen firefighters and six fire department vehicles responded, as well as Bismarck police, Metro Area Ambulance and Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

North Dakota’s top law enforcement officer offered a glimpse of his plan to curtail a continuing increase in the number of violent crimes in the state, pointing at more law enforcement staffing and sentencing legislation that more closely follows federal guidelines.

Yard waste drop site closed

Yard waste drop site closed

Bismarck's yard waste drop site No. 2 at Onyx Drive and East LaSalle Drive is temporarily closed due to construction.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News