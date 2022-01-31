No injuries in 2 weekend fires in Bismarck

No one was injured in two weekend fires in Bismarck.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a six-unit shop condo in the 1400 block of Burlington Drive about 8 a.m. Sunday. Fire damage was limited to the unit of origin. The cause is listed as undetermined, but Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons says there is nothing suspicious.

Firefighters at 7:15 p.m. Sunday responded to the 3900 block of Alabama Street and found one unit of a detached six-unit row of garages engulfed in flames. Fire damage was limited to two garages. Authorities determined the fire to be unintentional. A person was working on a motorcycle when spilled gas came in contact with a space heater, Fitzsimmons said.

