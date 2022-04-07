No charges in death of Bismarck man during police arrest

No charges will be filed in the death of a Bismarck man who died last August while police were attempting to detain him.

An autopsy showed Ryan Pederson, 43, had potentially lethal amounts of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said Thursday. Pederson’s cause of death was listed as “psychomotor agitation associated with methamphetamine toxicity and physical exertion with physical restraint,” she said.

Police on Aug. 7 responded to a call of a man acting erratically and screaming outside an East Turnpike Avenue residence. Pederson ran from the area when police arrived, and allegedly became aggressive and fought with officers when they reached him and tried to put him into custody. He continued to fight after officers used a Taser, and he experienced a medical emergency once police gained control of his arms and legs, authorities said.

Police said they performed lifesaving measures on Pederson until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital.

Police conduct in the incident “was reasonable and the force used by officers did not cause Pederson’s death,” Lawyer said.

