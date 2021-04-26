Newsroom Notebook: Tour of law enforcement academy range includes crashing, shooting

Last Thursday after crashing a car half a dozen times I was fired upon by a burglar who I later shot.
All those things happened -- sort of -- during an open house at the Law Enforcement Training Academy Range in Bismarck. Highway Patrol Sgt. Chad Hermanson demonstrated emergency driving techniques on the facility’s driving pad and then let me take the wheel to try my hand. Later, Sgts. Derek Arndt and Wade Kadrmas put me through two scenarios on the new use-of-force simulator. I don’t know which of them was more entertained.
Hermanson didn’t have to tell Tribune photographer Tom Stromme and me to buckle up when we got in the car. His only request -- more of a warning, really -- was that we should tell him if we were going to get sick. I chuckled, thinking no car ride could be that intense. I was wrong.
The course is designed to teach trainees and troopers how to safely accelerate, brake, steer and repeat. A good time on the course is about four minutes, Hermanson said. Six minutes was the high end for anyone in training. But time doesn’t matter if you knock over a single traffic cone. Do that and you start over.
Hermanson put us through the course at a breakneck pace without touching a cone. I’d forgotten how a car could accelerate, and trust me, there was a time when I knew that. I learned a lot about braking properly, when to steer hand-over-hand, and how speed can destroy a person’s perception of distance. By the time we were done, it felt like the car was quite warm. The smell of burning rubber didn’t help my stomach either, but I held it together.
I took my turn at Hermanson’s urging. He probably had time for a nap but stayed awake to give me instructions and advice. It had been years -- quite a few -- since I put a gas pedal to the floor. And I’d never done it with a state trooper encouraging me to do so. I ran over one small cone and dragged a big one a little ways without knowing it.
“Back up and it’ll fall off,” Hermanson said. That part was comical to me, but the sergeant put the importance of driving training in perspective. Troopers spend a lot of time training in a variety of disciplines, and driving is a big part of their job. If they don’t get to a call safely, none of that training can be put to use. Driving practice teaches more than skills. It gives trainees hands-on experience and an understanding of their capabilities and limitations. Knowing both makes them -- and others -- safer.
Hermanson also took us along to demonstrate the "pursuit intervention technique" or PIT maneuver, as it's known. We got to see how it feels to be pushed into a skid by another vehicle, and learned what it takes to use our car to make another vehicle lose control. The cars in that fleet, understandably, are showing their age.
Dead aim at a stapler
Just as I’d never had a trooper encourage me to floor a gas pedal, I’d never had one hand me a Taser and a handgun until that day.
They were the tools given me as I responded to a simulated burglary in progress. The facility’s use-of-force simulator uses computer-generated scenarios to hone a trooper or trainee’s threat assessment and decision-making skills. The operator of the simulator -- in this case Arndt -- can change the scenarios based on the trainee’s reactions. The goal is always voluntary compliance of the suspect.
In what appeared on the screen to be a warehouse, a scruffy-looking, shabbily dressed man stood up from behind a counter. I asked him to show his hands and kept my handgun pointed at his chest. He showed one hand while hiding the other behind a box. We went back and forth, me doing my best to be tough, him scoffing and not complying. I thought the situation was de-escalating and drew my Taser. Looking back it’s easy to see how stupid that was. He pulled a gun with that hidden hand and shot me. My attempt with the Taser had no effect.
Arndt played the scenario again. It was much the same but this time I kept my gun drawn. When the suspect made a sudden move with that hidden hand I fired twice and he hit the ground.
“You’re under arrest,” Arndt said. I thought he meant I should tell this guy -- the one in a pile on the floor -- that he was under arrest. So I did, newbie that I was.
“No. You’re under arrest for murder,” Arndt said.
That’s when it sank in. I’d shot that guy right in the stapler.
See, this time when he made that sudden move he didn’t have a gun. He pulled a stapler in front of him as I fired. The simulator showed I hit it and likely his chest as the bullet continued on its path. I don’t know where the second shot went and it doesn’t really matter. I’d hoped for successful outcomes but my two scenarios ended poorly.
The trainee after each scenario analyzes and justifies the actions taken. For me, that would have meant explaining why an unarmed man was lying dead on the ground. And given the outcome of the first scenario, the more awkward conversation would be me telling my wife that I’d like a simple funeral service, one with no mention of my gunfighting skills.
Arndt once ran those same burglary scenarios for 32 trainees at an actual training session; 31 of them fired when the guy pulled the stapler. That made me feel a little better. But I awoke in the middle of the night thinking about how a split-second decision can affect a life. How would I have reacted if the man had been wearing a janitor’s uniform? Or a sport coat and tie? Why didn’t he listen to me? What should I have said to de-escalate the situation? And of course, what idiot pulls his Taser at a gunfight?
I didn’t go back to sleep for a long time. I wondered how trainees hoping to start a career felt when they messed up on the simulator. Or how a veteran officer feels when he or she makes a mistake in the field.
Law enforcement officers aren’t superheroes -- “they’re people like anybody else,” Arndt said.
Trainees learn a skill set and there’s a learning process for everything. In law enforcement that process is constant, and "training is never complete," he said.
My understanding of that is far better now.
