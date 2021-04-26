Newsroom Notebook: Tour of law enforcement academy range includes crashing, shooting

Last Thursday after crashing a car half a dozen times I was fired upon by a burglar who I later shot.

All those things happened -- sort of -- during an open house at the Law Enforcement Training Academy Range in Bismarck. Highway Patrol Sgt. Chad Hermanson demonstrated emergency driving techniques on the facility’s driving pad and then let me take the wheel to try my hand. Later, Sgts. Derek Arndt and Wade Kadrmas put me through two scenarios on the new use-of-force simulator. I don’t know which of them was more entertained.

Hermanson didn’t have to tell Tribune photographer Tom Stromme and me to buckle up when we got in the car. His only request -- more of a warning, really -- was that we should tell him if we were going to get sick. I chuckled, thinking no car ride could be that intense. I was wrong.

The course is designed to teach trainees and troopers how to safely accelerate, brake, steer and repeat. A good time on the course is about four minutes, Hermanson said. Six minutes was the high end for anyone in training. But time doesn’t matter if you knock over a single traffic cone. Do that and you start over.