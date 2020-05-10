Newsroom Notebook: Happy birthday, Grandpa

Five years ago, my grandpa edged his Honda up a hill to a massive, concrete pyramid looming over a flat, North Dakota snowscape.
It could have been a scene from Star Wars, flying off the rebel base on Hoth to escape Imperial forces.
Nope. It was Grandpa and me, out on a Saturday morning to see the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex near Nekoma, a Cold War remnant.
We've enjoyed several road trips over the years -- seeing his cousin in Wisconsin, hiking to Theodore Roosevelt's Elkhorn Ranch, riding the elevator at the Pembina State Museum to see North Dakota's lowest natural point.
Duck hunting near Binford. Fishing Devils Lake. The Sunday buffet at the Trapper's Kettle in Belfield.
He visited me twice when I was living in Watford City, hours away from family. I've surprised him in Fargo whenever I'm in town.
"The Duke of Cambridge for the Duke of Edinburgh," I announce at his door.
But not anymore.
Visitation is restricted at his care facility in Fargo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I last saw Grandpa in person on Christmas Eve, when I went over alone with gifts and goodies because Mom and Dad had colds and didn't want to infect him, which now seems like a foreshadow.
But we've kept in touch. Phone calls, letters, postcards. He has kept up his spirits, and so have I, despite the distance and difficulties.
Friday was his birthday. He is now 88. Usually, Mom and her sisters plan a small party, and there's cake and chocolates and libations and laughter. Somewhere a dog is barking. But this year, it was a flurry of birthday cards, and family outside his window. No viruses were invited.
It is hard to be away from him. He is my last surviving grandparent. His health isn't the best.
I think of our past visits, which seemed so unremarkable at the time. Watching old TV Westerns. Kibitzing about current events and shared interests.
Raiding his refrigerator. Taking out his trash.
And for goodbye, always a hug, a handshake and "I love you." Every time.
The future is uncertain. To quote the fictitious detective Sherlock Holmes, musing over a seemingly impenetrable case, "These are very deep waters."
I don't know when I'll sit on Grandpa's couch again to watch "Hondo" and scarf his candy dish. Once or twice a week we talk on the phone, usually about anecdotes of our day.
He had turkey for lunch and wine for happy hour on Palm Sunday a few weeks ago.
"Can't beat that," Grandpa said.
Early in the pandemic's emergence in North Dakota, when visitation locked down at his facility, I told him I would stand outside his second-floor apartment and wave or hold a sign.
He said if his hair were longer, he would lower it down and pull me up.
That's my grandpa.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!