Newsroom Notebook: Happy birthday, Grandpa

But we've kept in touch. Phone calls, letters, postcards. He has kept up his spirits, and so have I, despite the distance and difficulties.

Friday was his birthday. He is now 88. Usually, Mom and her sisters plan a small party, and there's cake and chocolates and libations and laughter. Somewhere a dog is barking. But this year, it was a flurry of birthday cards, and family outside his window. No viruses were invited.

It is hard to be away from him. He is my last surviving grandparent. His health isn't the best.

I think of our past visits, which seemed so unremarkable at the time. Watching old TV Westerns. Kibitzing about current events and shared interests.

Raiding his refrigerator. Taking out his trash.

And for goodbye, always a hug, a handshake and "I love you." Every time.

The future is uncertain. To quote the fictitious detective Sherlock Holmes, musing over a seemingly impenetrable case, "These are very deep waters."

I don't know when I'll sit on Grandpa's couch again to watch "Hondo" and scarf his candy dish. Once or twice a week we talk on the phone, usually about anecdotes of our day.