New vendors, fishing simulator highlight the 52nd Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

The 52nd annual Bismarck Tribune Sport Show will fill the Bismarck Event Center with boats, recreational vehicles and vendors Feb. 11-13.

Major vendors will be returning such as River City Sports, Moritz Sport and Marine, Vallely Sport and Marine, Capital R.V. Centers, and Roughrider RVs, according to event coordinator Julie Ramos Lagos. More than 100 vendors are expected, with some new vendors to look forward to, she said.

“This year we are going to see a new brand of campers, which is Keystone, coming in through Dvorak Motorsports, which is pretty exciting,” Ramos Lagos said.

The Adventure Zone in the upper level of the show is to feature new attractions for all ages to enjoy. This year will include a flight simulator and ax throwing stations.

“Every year we try to change it up and add features so there’s something new and exciting for families to participate in at the Adventure Zone,” Ramos Lagos said.

One of the event's highlights is a new fishing simulator. With the large screen and real poles to use, she said it’s like fishing off a dock.

“The simulator is set up so that you can utilize any kind of fishing rod with it, so there will be the opportunity and challenge to try out new rods,” Ramos Lagos said. “I think it will be a very fun, cool feature that people will enjoy.”

Organizers are excited to host the popular DockDogs competition again. The dogs will be jumping Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Ready to compete is red lab Kota and her owner, Mandi Ell of Bismarck. Kota started jumping this past summer and received a master title at only 8 months old. The pair are looking forward to a good competition at Kota’s first appearance at the Sport Show.

“DockDogs has just exploded as a sport and the Bismarck show is a big one. There's a lot of dogs in it and they just keep getting better and better,” Ell said.

The event also will feature seminars and guest speakers. Attendees can get fishing tips from pro anglers Ted Takasaki, Jason Mitchell, JR Carter and Kris Walcker. There also will be sessions by horse trainer Elsabe Hausauer and past pro cyclist Jairo Ramos Lagos.

Carter and Walcker are a part of the Future Angler Foundation and will lead a kids fishing clinic. Carter said he also will be giving a newer seminar about forward facing sonar.

“Fishing with this live sonar is fun because you can see the fish, what direction they’re pointed or how far away from the boat they are,” Carter said. “A lot of people call it video game fishing and it's the most realistic video game you can have, because there's a real fish on the end of the line.”

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.

“Even with last year being a very strong COVID year, we had an extremely good turnout and I can foresee that we’ll have another good turnout this year,” Ramos Lagos said.

The show will run from 3-8 p.m. Feb. 11; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 12; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. Admission is $6 per person and free for kids 12 and under. There also is a three-day pass for $15. Parking is free.

For more information, go to www.bismarcksportshow.com.

