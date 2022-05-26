New trial ordered in prison guard assault case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a prison inmate convicted of assaulting a guard will get a new trial because jurors in the case were not properly instructed.

Duane Landrus, 45, was accused in March 2019 of choking a State Penitentiary guard to the point where he could not breathe and twisting his fingers in an attempt to break them. Landrus was charged with aggravated assault in August 2019. In September of that year prosecutors amended the information, which changed the subdivision of the aggravated assault charge. He was found guilty in June 2021, and was sentenced in October 2021 to four years in prison.

Landrus in 2010 pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in Morton County and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time of the 2019 incident he was in custody for a 2018 conviction of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sent back to prison after the guilty verdict in June 2021.

Landrus in his appeal to the Supreme Court said the jury received instructions for the wrong subdivision of the aggravated assault law. The justices agreed.

“We conclude this affected Landrus’ substantial rights, and the district court committed obvious error,” the panel wrote, adding that failure to correct the error would “seriously affect the fairness, integrity and public reputation of criminal proceedings.”

A new trial date is not listed in court documents.

