New tax deadline slows filing rate, won't affect North Dakota budget, commissioner says

The new deadline for filing state and federal income taxes has slowed the rate of returns filed by North Dakotans but won’t create serious budget issues, the state’s tax commissioner said.

The July 15 deadline -- three months later than the usual April 15 -- will push about half of the state’s income tax revenue into a new fiscal year, which starts July 1, said State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger. The change won’t affect the budget process because the state operates on a two-year budget cycle.

The state is following an IRS declaration made in mid-March that gives taxpayers an additional three months to file their returns amid the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakotans are required to file a federal tax return with their state income tax return, Rauschenberger said, so it didn’t make sense for taxpayers to file them at different times.

“Much of what we rely on is on the federal return to complete the state return,” he said.

The deadline change by the federal government was made in part to keep money in the nation’s economy in the short term, Rauschenberger said.

“The federal treasury estimates pushing this off keeps $300 billion in the U.S. economy for an extra 90 days,” he said.