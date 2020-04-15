New tax deadline slows filing rate, won't affect North Dakota budget, commissioner says

The new deadline for filing state and federal income taxes has slowed the rate of returns filed by North Dakotans but won’t create serious budget issues, the state’s tax commissioner said.
The July 15 deadline -- three months later than the usual April 15 -- will push about half of the state’s income tax revenue into a new fiscal year, which starts July 1, said State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger. The change won’t affect the budget process because the state operates on a two-year budget cycle.
The state is following an IRS declaration made in mid-March that gives taxpayers an additional three months to file their returns amid the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakotans are required to file a federal tax return with their state income tax return, Rauschenberger said, so it didn’t make sense for taxpayers to file them at different times.
“Much of what we rely on is on the federal return to complete the state return,” he said.
The deadline change by the federal government was made in part to keep money in the nation’s economy in the short term, Rauschenberger said.
“The federal treasury estimates pushing this off keeps $300 billion in the U.S. economy for an extra 90 days,” he said.
As of Tuesday, about 317,000 North Dakotans had filed their state income tax forms, down from about 374,000 at this point in years with an April 15 deadline. Rauschenberger projects income tax revenues of $112 million, and about $63 million of that will shift to July under the new deadline. Many of the returns filed so far are from people expecting a refund, he said.
“It’s to a taxpayer’s benefit to file and file early if they have refunds coming,” Rauschenberger said. “A lot of people extend their filing in North Dakota, so by the end of October we expect to have 485,000 total filers.”
North Dakota is fortunate compared to states on an annual budget cycle that had to seek legislative approval or work with the deadline change in some other accounting mechanisms, Rauschenberger said.
“Ours is merely a shift in which month the revenue falls within a budget biennium, so it doesn’t change the budget at all,” Rauschenberger said. North Dakota is one of four states on a two-year budget cycle and biennial legislative session. Texas, Montana and Nevada are the other three.
Rauschenberger last month announced that most state taxpayers had until July 15 to file. In a Wednesday news release, the commissioner said the extensions “generally now apply to all taxpayers that have a filing deadline falling on or after April 1, 2020, and before July 15, 2020.” Individuals, trusts, estates and business entities qualify for the extra time. The extension also applies to individuals or corporations with quarterly estimated payments due in that time frame.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
