New earth lodge at United Tribes Technical College gives 'sense of home'

Robert Fox sees meaning in the new earth lodge on the campus of United Tribes Technical College.

"It gives the kids and people that are coming here a sense of home," said the college's cultural wellness specialist, standing in the cool interior of the newly constructed, historical home of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara people.

"Even the tribes that don't have these, they'll sometimes have versions of these or teepees. They understand this ... you can come in here and (feel) 'Oh, I'm at home, this is a traditional Indigenous building,'" he said.

Six or seven builders from MHA Nation and South Dakota completed the earth lodge Tuesday after seven to 10 days of construction.

Students who are homesick or seeking to pray have a good place to come to, according to Fox, who plans to hold classes and trainings inside.

The earth lodge also could be a resource for K-12 students' Native American studies, according to UTTC Land Grant/Extension Director Edwin Kitzes. The 2021 Legislature cemented the subject into curriculum requirements.

"We'd like to be sort of a partner in educating, providing some of those services," Kitzes said.

Building materials included hand-stripped logs from South Dakota's Black Hills and dirt from the lodge site. The interior floor is about 1 foot lower than the outside.

Modern touches include roofing insulation in place of willow mats, and screws to reinforce log joints. Builders used a front-end loader, tractor and band saw.

Planning began in January. Kitzes said the college wanted to do a project for something permanent that would bring pride and inspire students. An earth lodge was a longtime desire for the campus.

"We thought about what would have the biggest impact on campus and what may be used all by the departments, not just Land Grant, not just the health center, not just the business administration," Kitzes said.

He added, "It means a lot to the students, for sure. It's just their history."

The earth lodge has already been used for a private ceremony, and likely will be shown to tribal leaders during the upcoming UTTC International Powwow.

Its exterior will be seeded for grass to grow to hold together the bare-dirt dome. The interior will probably have wooden benches and a fire pit, and information signs and a path are planned for outside.

Motorists can see the earth lodge on the campus's northwest corner from nearby University Drive. Kitzes said the earth lodge cost about $60,000 to build, covered by Land Grant program funds.

Fox noted the earth lodge's efficiency in keeping cool in summer and warm in winter. This one is a small- to medium-sized structure that could house two or three families, he said.

Earth lodges are visible at On-a-Slant Village at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan, at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton, and at the MHA Earth Lodge Village near New Town.

The college also is building a greenhouse on campus, to be completed by the end of the year. Kitzes said a future project might be permanent teepees perhaps made of metal and fabric.