New civil trial ordered for driver in Expressway crash that brought $1 billion jury award

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a new civil trial for a driver who caused a 2015 Bismarck Expressway crash that killed two women, injured a third and brought a $1 billion jury award.

The crash killed Taylor Goven, 21, of Mandan, and Abby Renschler, 22, of Lincoln, and caused a traumatic brain injury to Shayna Monson, 21, of Dickinson.

Jordan Morsette, 28 at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol content of just under 0.3%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury.

A civil court jury in November 2019 awarded $295 million in punitive damages each to Monson and the families of Renschler and Goven. Jurors also awarded compensatory damages totaling $170 million to Monson and $36 million each to the families of the two women who died. Punitive damages are awarded as punishment; compensatory damages are meant to cover losses. The district court later reduced the total damage award to about $690 million, according to Supreme Court documents.

