8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; bulk of cases are in Burleigh-Morton

North Dakota health officials have confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19, with seven of them in Burleigh County and the other in Morton County. One of the infected people is the first state resident to be hospitalized amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The new cases announced Thursday bring the state's total to 15. Nine are in Burleigh County and three are in Morton County.

“In the last 24 hours our numbers have doubled,” State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said in a statement. “This underscores the importance of practicing social distancing and following the President’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The new Morton County case is a man in his 60s. The new Burleigh County cases are men in the 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s age ranges, two women in their 20s and a woman in her 50s.

Six of the new eight cases have a history of travel, while the other two new cases are instances of community spread, according to the health department.

North Dakota's first confirmed case was on March 11. Four more were confirmed Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday, with the Wednesday cases being the first instances of community transmission. Other cases in the state are in Cass and Ward counties.