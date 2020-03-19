8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; bulk of cases are in Burleigh-Morton

North Dakota health officials have confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19, with seven of them in Burleigh County and the other in Morton County. One of the infected people is the first state resident to be hospitalized amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The new cases announced Thursday bring the state's total to 15. Nine are in Burleigh County and three are in Morton County.
“In the last 24 hours our numbers have doubled,” State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said in a statement. “This underscores the importance of practicing social distancing and following the President’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The new Morton County case is a man in his 60s. The new Burleigh County cases are men in the 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s age ranges, two women in their 20s and a woman in her 50s.
Six of the new eight cases have a history of travel, while the other two new cases are instances of community spread, according to the health department.
North Dakota's first confirmed case was on March 11. Four more were confirmed Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday, with the Wednesday cases being the first instances of community transmission. Other cases in the state are in Cass and Ward counties.
The health department has tested 508 North Dakotans for the virus, with 493 coming back negative.
Schools close longer
Meanwhile, the Bismarck and Mandan public school systems have canceled classes for a second week amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Both school districts issued statements Thursday morning announcing the decision, ahead of an expected afternoon announcement by Gov. Doug Burgum on the status of schools statewide.
"Bismarck Public Schools will be canceling school in all PreK-12 buildings for the week of March 23rd through March 27th due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus in the state of North Dakota," district spokeswoman Renae Hoffman Walker said in a statement. "The growing number of positive cases in the Bismarck-Mandan community is a substantial factor in this decision to help avoid further community spread. And decisions beyond March 27th will be made at a later date."
The Mandan announcement was similar, saying "Our top priority at Mandan Public Schools is always the safety and wellness of our students, staff, and families. A decision about school beyond March 27th will be made at a later date."
Burleigh County and Morton County each has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease that results from the coronavirus. One of the Morton County cases is in a girl in the age range of 10-19, according to the state Department of Health. The other three cases in the two counties are in adults.
The girl attends Fort Lincoln Elementary in southeast Mandan, the school said in a letter to parents on Wednesday. School district spokeswoman Jessica Petrick confirmed the validity of the letter to the Tribune.
The letter says families of students who might have had close contact with the affected student have been notified by the state health department, and it urges anyone experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 to consult with a health care provider.
"Fort Lincoln Elementary will continue to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects throughout the school, according to CDC guidance," the letter says, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We are taking every step possible to stop the spread to others."
Burgum on Sunday night ordered the 175 school districts in the state to close through Friday, affecting more than 110,000 students. He called on school administrators and leaders to report to work on Monday and Tuesday and come up with plans for reopening -- developing strategies for such things as screening students.
Bismarck and Mandan schools this week have been finding ways to continue providing food to students. School leaders statewide also have been developing resources and guidance for online learning and virtual instruction, according to State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
Burgum during state officials' daily briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic said he expected to announce a decision Thursday on the status of schools after this week.
